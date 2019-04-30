Channels

Human rights lawyer Tang Jingling returned to his hometown in Jiangling county, Hubei province on Monday evening after he was released from jail. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Freed lawyer Tang Jingling vows to continue fight for human rights, democracy in China

  • After spending five years in prison for inciting subversion, the 48-year-old has returned to his hometown and says the jail time confirmed his beliefs
  • He was jailed along with two other activists after distributing books and printed materials on grass-roots pro-democracy campaigning
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 9:06pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Human rights lawyer Tang Jingling returned to his hometown in Jiangling county, Hubei province on Monday evening after he was released from jail. Photo: Twitter
Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese human rights lawyer banned from leaving country to study in US 'because of national security risk'

  • Chen Jiangang was stopped at Beijing Airport on Monday en route to take up fellowship funded by the US State Department
Topic |   Human rights in China
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 10:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:50pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
