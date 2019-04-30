Human rights lawyer Tang Jingling returned to his hometown in Jiangling county, Hubei province on Monday evening after he was released from jail. Photo: Twitter
Freed lawyer Tang Jingling vows to continue fight for human rights, democracy in China
- After spending five years in prison for inciting subversion, the 48-year-old has returned to his hometown and says the jail time confirmed his beliefs
- He was jailed along with two other activists after distributing books and printed materials on grass-roots pro-democracy campaigning
Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
Chinese human rights lawyer banned from leaving country to study in US ‘because of national security risk’
- Chen Jiangang was stopped at Beijing Airport on Monday en route to take up fellowship funded by the US State Department
