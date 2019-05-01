Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cautioned American companies about doing business with China's Xinjiang region.
Politics

China’s Xinjiang an ‘enormous risk’ for US business, Pompeo warns

  • US secretary of state cautions American companies to think twice before doing business in the Chinese region
  • Estimated 1 million Uygurs held in re-education camps
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:22pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 1 May, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cautioned American companies about doing business with China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Twitter
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.
Diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres raised ‘situation in Xinjiang’ in talks with Xi Jinping

  • United Nations secretary general discussed with Chinese president the plight of an estimated 1 million Uygurs held in re-education camps
  • He told Xi in Beijing last week that ‘human rights must be fully respected in the fight against terrorism’, spokesman says
Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 30 Apr, 2019

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
