US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cautioned American companies about doing business with China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Twitter
China’s Xinjiang an ‘enormous risk’ for US business, Pompeo warns
- US secretary of state cautions American companies to think twice before doing business in the Chinese region
- Estimated 1 million Uygurs held in re-education camps
Topic | Xinjiang
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
UN chief Antonio Guterres raised ‘situation in Xinjiang’ in talks with Xi Jinping
- United Nations secretary general discussed with Chinese president the plight of an estimated 1 million Uygurs held in re-education camps
- He told Xi in Beijing last week that ‘human rights must be fully respected in the fight against terrorism’, spokesman says
