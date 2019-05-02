China’s security agencies are using a range of new technologies to build a surveillance system for social control in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Human Rights Watch decodes surveillance app used to classify people in China’s Xinjiang region
- Program analyses personal data collected by officials and decides if an individual should be put under closer observation
- Big data used to decide the 36 ‘person types’ of most interest to the authorities
Topic | Xinjiang
China’s security agencies are using a range of new technologies to build a surveillance system for social control in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP