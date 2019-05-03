Li Wenzu is asking to see her husband and jailed human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who has been held for four years without visits from his family. Photo: AP
After four years, China still denies wife of ‘709’ human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang visitation rights
- ‘Just once’ – Li Wenzu asks prison authorities for proof her husband is still alive
- Li has become persistent critic of Beijing and target of government restrictions
Topic | Human rights in China
