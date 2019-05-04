Channels

Candidates for the KMT nomination won’t be able to dodge the China question forever, legislator Wang Yu-min says. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China: the five-letter word Taiwan’s Kuomintang 2020 hopefuls hesitate to spell out

  • Beijing has been a big factor in the island’s presidential elections but so far the opposition candidates haven’t taken a stand
  • Four KMT members have signalled their interest in taking part in the party’s primaries next month
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:43am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 11:49am, 4 May, 2019

Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington

  • Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
  • But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 4:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 6:52am, 3 May, 2019

