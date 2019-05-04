Candidates for the KMT nomination won’t be able to dodge the China question forever, legislator Wang Yu-min says. Photo: Reuters
China: the five-letter word Taiwan’s Kuomintang 2020 hopefuls hesitate to spell out
- Beijing has been a big factor in the island’s presidential elections but so far the opposition candidates haven’t taken a stand
- Four KMT members have signalled their interest in taking part in the party’s primaries next month
Topic | Taiwan
Candidates for the KMT nomination won’t be able to dodge the China question forever, legislator Wang Yu-min says. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington
- Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
- But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters