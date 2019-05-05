Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s legislators are working on a new data privacy law to protect against abuse. Image: Reuters
Politics

China working on data privacy law but enforcement is a stumbling block

  • Biometric data in particular needs to be protected from abuse from the state and businesses, analysts say
  • Country is expected to have 626 million surveillance cameras fitted with facial recognition software by 2020
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 8:15am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 8:36am, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s legislators are working on a new data privacy law to protect against abuse. Image: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Digital Life

Beijing wants to use facial recognition to blacklist unruly tourists

Chinese tourists have a reputation for bad behavior and China’s capital is sick of it

Topic |   Facial recognition
Masha Borak

Masha Borak  

Published: 8:46pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.