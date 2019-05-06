Student activists and supporters of the Jasic workers stage a protest in Shenzhen. Photo: SCMP
Missing Chinese student activist accuses police of abusing him in detention
- Testimony from Qiu Zhanxuan in which he details ‘torment’ at hands of police was released after he went missing again last week
- Marxist activist says he was strip-searched and forced to listen to a marathon speech by President Xi Jinping at high volume
Topic | Human rights in China
