Chinese foreign direct investment in the US tumbled 83 per cent in 2018, marking the second straight year of decline. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s crackdown on Chinese investment in US sparks huge shift into venture capital
- Chinese FDI to the US dropped 83 per cent last year to US$5 billion, report shows
- Investors facing tough scrutiny turned to VC deals; others pulled out of US
Topic | US-China trade war
