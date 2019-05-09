Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In the week of the 20th anniversary of a US-led Nato bombing that killed three Chinese journalists at the embassy in Belgrade, some Chinese internet users have struck a nationalist tone over the US’ trade war tariff threats. Photo: AFP
Politics

US tariffs threat strikes raw nerve on 20th anniversary of Nato bombing of Chinese Embassy in Serbia

  • Internet users see trade war as challenge to a Chinese sovereignty that has grown strong in the two decades since journalists perished in US-led strike on Belgrade
Topic |   US-China trade war
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 4:23pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 4:53pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

In the week of the 20th anniversary of a US-led Nato bombing that killed three Chinese journalists at the embassy in Belgrade, some Chinese internet users have struck a nationalist tone over the US’ trade war tariff threats. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
China Economy

US demand that China commits to reforms in writing threatens to scupper trade talks

  • Washington refuses to accept verbal assurances but China is reluctant to make further structural reforms
  • Some government advisers in Beijing believe it would be better to accept higher tariffs than make ‘suicidal’ changes to country’s economic model
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Jane Cai  

William Zheng  

Published: 11:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.