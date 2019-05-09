In the week of the 20th anniversary of a US-led Nato bombing that killed three Chinese journalists at the embassy in Belgrade, some Chinese internet users have struck a nationalist tone over the US’ trade war tariff threats. Photo: AFP
US tariffs threat strikes raw nerve on 20th anniversary of Nato bombing of Chinese Embassy in Serbia
- Internet users see trade war as challenge to a Chinese sovereignty that has grown strong in the two decades since journalists perished in US-led strike on Belgrade
Topic | US-China trade war
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
US demand that China commits to reforms in writing threatens to scupper trade talks
- Washington refuses to accept verbal assurances but China is reluctant to make further structural reforms
- Some government advisers in Beijing believe it would be better to accept higher tariffs than make ‘suicidal’ changes to country’s economic model
