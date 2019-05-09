Qin Guangrong served as party boss of Yunnan from 2011 to 2014. Photo: Handout
Former Communist Party boss of Yunnan Qin Guangrong investigated for corruption
- Ex-provincial chief, 68, accused of ‘serious violations of party discipline and laws’, according to official statement
- Qin, whose former boss was given a suspended death sentence in 2016, handed himself in, authorities say
Topic | Corruption in China
Qian Yinan was placed under investigation in November. Photo: Sina
Senior Chinese official who ‘lost faith in party and its ideals’ facing trial for corruption
- Party official Qian Yinan was placed under investigation in November after he was accused of ignoring orders from Xi Jinping to tear down illegally built villas
- Qian is the second senior provincial party leader whose alleged crimes were made public in the past week
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
