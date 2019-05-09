Channels

Qin Guangrong served as party boss of Yunnan from 2011 to 2014. Photo: Handout
Politics

Former Communist Party boss of Yunnan Qin Guangrong investigated for corruption

  • Ex-provincial chief, 68, accused of ‘serious violations of party discipline and laws’, according to official statement
  • Qin, whose former boss was given a suspended death sentence in 2016, handed himself in, authorities say
Topic |   Corruption in China
Matt Ho

Matt Ho  

Published: 9:56pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 9 May, 2019

Qin Guangrong served as party boss of Yunnan from 2011 to 2014. Photo: Handout
Qian Yinan was placed under investigation in November. Photo: Sina
Politics

Senior Chinese official who ‘lost faith in party and its ideals’ facing trial for corruption

  • Party official Qian Yinan was placed under investigation in November after he was accused of ignoring orders from Xi Jinping to tear down illegally built villas
  • Qian is the second senior provincial party leader whose alleged crimes were made public in the past week
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 11:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:05am, 30 Apr, 2019

Qian Yinan was placed under investigation in November. Photo: Sina
