Police officers patrol Tiananmen Square on two-wheeled electric vehicles. Photo: AP
Politics

Xi Jinping tells Chinese police they must maintain social stability ahead of politically sensitive Tiananmen anniversary

  • Chinese leader hosts first public security conference since 2003 to highlight officers’ role in maintaining social stability
  • Observers suggest event may be way of preparing for possible unrest amid US trade war
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Published: 6:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:51am, 10 May, 2019

Police officers patrol Tiananmen Square on two-wheeled electric vehicles. Photo: AP
A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
Companies

Leica Camera’s advert depicting Tiananmen Square’s ‘Tank Man’ causes uproar from Chinese online

  • Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
  • Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:01am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:54pm, 9 May, 2019

A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
