Downing Street is due to announce its final decision on whether to allow Huawei to take part in the building of its 5G network before the summer.

“This is a discussion that extends far beyond technology and trade,” Pompeo said while in London. “Insufficient security will impede the United States’ ability to share certain information within trusted networks. This is what China wants – to divide Western alliances through bits and bytes, not bullets and bombs. We know 5G is a sovereign decision but it must be made with the broader strategic context in mind.”

Pompeo said the Chinese law requiring companies to cooperate with the government if requested could enable Beijing to demand access to data flowing through Huawei systems.

He said: “Why would anyone grant such power to a regime that has already grossly violated cyberspace? What can Her Majesty’s Government do to make sure sensitive technologies don’t become open doors for Beijing’s spymasters?”

Of all the western countries, the UK appears to be having the most trouble deciding whether to embrace Huawei in the next generation of internet services that will carry the data for everything from driverless cars to energy grids and robots.

A press leak from the government’s National Security Council meeting last month indicated May had decided to allow Huawei to be involved in the non-core parts of 5G. That leak led to the sacking of the defence minister Gavin Williamson, even though he swore on his children’s lives he was not the source of the leak.

The UK is an important member of the Five Eyes security alliance of western Anglophone countries. Australia and the US have both already decided to keep Huawei out of the next generation internet infrastructure for national security reasons. But the UK prefers not to upset China, which it expects to be a major trade and investment partner in the coming years if and when the UK leaves the European Union.

Over the years, the Chinese telecoms company has lured a number of senior UK businessmen and government officials including the government’s former chief information officer John Suffolk, who is now Huawei’s global cybersecurity officer. He had to obtain special permission from the then-prime minister David Cameron to take the job.

John Browne, the former chief executive of the UK oil company BP and an adviser to both Cameron and Tony Blair, is the chairman of Huawei’s UK board. Another Huawei UK board member is Andrew Cahn, who was Cameron’s head of Trade and Investments, the government department that promotes exports and attracts foreign direct investment.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The UK monitors the company’s technology security through the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre in Oxfordshire, set up in 2010 with UK government-vetted cyber security experts. Following the leak that the government was set to allow Huawei to take part in its 5G roll-out, many other countries looked to the UK as a role model in how to deal with the Chinese monolith.

Following Pompeo’s visit, the UK may now be backtracking on the NSC decision. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright told a UK parliamentary committee on Wednesday that there could be a delay in the 5G roll out, Bloomberg reported.

“If you want to do 5G fastest, you do it without any consideration of security,” he was reported as saying. “We’re not prepared to do that, so I don’t exclude the possibility there will be some delay.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told journalists following his meeting with Pompeo that the UK government has not yet made its decision regarding Huawei and 5G.

“We are considering the evidence very carefully but we would never take a decision that would compromise our intelligence with our Five Eyes colleagues, in particular with the US and we are absolutely clear that the security relationship that we have with the United States is what has underpinned the international orders since 1946 has led to unparalleled peace and prosperity and the preservation of that is our number one foreign policy priority,” Hunt said.

Huawei has contributed £2 billion (US$2.6 billion) to the UK economy over the past five years through investment and procurement, and created more than 7,500 jobs in the UK. It has pledged a further £2 billion to fix bugs and other technological glitches found by UK cyber specialists in Banbury.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on the US-UK relationship during an event at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP

In a sign it has no intention on letting up on its UK expansion, Huawei confirmed on Wednesday it is also planning to build a chip research and development factory in the village of Sawston near the UK’s technology hub, Cambridge.

The 500-acre site, on an old paper and stationary company just over forty miles from London, is due to be operational by 2021 and would create around 400 jobs for the area.

Huawei also has a £25 million five-year partnership with British Telecom funding Cambridge University and targeting their graduates.

US tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, which develop drones in Cambridge, and South Korea’s Samsung all have AI research teams based in the city, dubbed Silicone Fen in a reference to the flat wetlands or the region.