There is concern among China’s liberal elite that China and the US are on a collision course if they do not adjust their policies. Photo: Alamy
China’s doves urge Beijing to find common ground with Washington
- While stopping short of direct criticism of current policy, party liberals are calling for review and change
- They include many descendants of the country’s revolutionary leaders
Topic | US-China relations
