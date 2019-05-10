China’s top prosecutor says Meng Hongwei is accused of taking huge bribes and will face trial in Tianjin. Photo: AP
Chinese ex-Interpol president Meng Hongwei to face trial in Tianjin
- Official accused of taking ‘huge amounts of bribes’, Supreme People’s Procuratorate says on conclusion of its investigation
- Case passed to the Tianjin No 1 Intermediate People’s Court where Meng will stand trial
