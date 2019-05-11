Customer service officers at a heating company in northern China were punished for taking time off work to see Avengers: Endgame. Photo: AP
Surprise ending for Chinese employees skipping work to watch Avengers: Endgame
- A team at a heating company were in for a shock when Communist Party officials turned up at their office for a snap inspection, setting off a chain reaction around the city.
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jnr) is very, very far from home in Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney
Avengers: Endgame becomes highest-grossing foreign film of all-time in China, crosses 4 billion yuan
- Maoyan Entertainment, China’s largest movie ticketing app, projects the film could end up with overall takings of 4.16 billion yuan on the mainland
- Endgame is the third highest earning film overall in China
