Customer service officers at a heating company in northern China were punished for taking time off work to see Avengers: Endgame. Photo: AP
Politics

Surprise ending for Chinese employees skipping work to watch Avengers: Endgame

  • A team at a heating company were in for a shock when Communist Party officials turned up at their office for a snap inspection, setting off a chain reaction around the city.
Topic |   Cinema
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 3:27pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 3:27pm, 11 May, 2019

Customer service officers at a heating company in northern China were punished for taking time off work to see Avengers: Endgame. Photo: AP
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jnr) is very, very far from home in Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney
China Business

Avengers: Endgame becomes highest-grossing foreign film of all-time in China, crosses 4 billion yuan

  • Maoyan Entertainment, China’s largest movie ticketing app, projects the film could end up with overall takings of 4.16 billion yuan on the mainland
  • Endgame is the third highest earning film overall in China
Topic |   American films
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 10:20pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 12:56am, 11 May, 2019

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jnr) is very, very far from home in Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney
