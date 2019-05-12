(From left) Liang Zicun, Li Dajun and Li Changjiang were detained in separate raids on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Three more people detained as China continues to crack down on labour groups
- Police in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen raid organisations that provide training and advisory services to migrant workers
- Situation has worsened since workers’ rights protest at Jasic technology, observers say
Topic | Human rights in China
