Terry Gou said his success in business made him the best candidate to lead Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Foxconn’s Terry Gou: I want to be Taiwan’s president, not running mate
- Tycoon says he is the most qualified to be the island’s leader and is ‘not the deputy type of person’
- He faces stiff competition in primaries to select the Kuomintang challenger to Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwanese presidential hopeful Terry Gou. Photo: Reuters
Recognise Taiwan’s title and then we’ll talk, Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou tells Beijing
- Presidential hopeful takes a stand on ‘Republic of China’ after critics question his sovereignty credentials
- Foxconn chief’s investments on mainland and close contact with mainland leadership have brought him under intense scrutiny
