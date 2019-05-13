Taiwan lawmakers have until May 24 to legalise same-sex marriage, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, and LGBT campaigners are urging them to back the government’s draft bill in a key vote this week. Photo: AP
Asia’s first same-sex marriage law heads for vote in Taiwan
- Campaigners want government’s draft bill passed in key vote on Friday
- Alternative bills ‘discriminatory’ and will lead to court challenge, say activists
Topic | LGBTQ
Karon Monaghan is best known for successfully arguing at the UK Supreme Court for the extension of civil partnerships from same-sex couples to heterosexual ones. Photo: Edmond So
Karon Monaghan, lawyer in landmark Hong Kong LGBT case over gay civil servant’s benefits, says city activists well placed to fight for equality in the courts
- Basic Law and Bill of Rights empower judges to strike down unconstitutional laws, says British QC
- But conservative group slams idea of social change by court decree, saying it is a matter for the government and legislature
Topic | Hong Kong courts
