A tumble in US stock futures on Monday morning extended last week’s sell-off amid the escalating US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s tariff increases on over US$60 billion of American goods send US stock futures tumbling

  • US markets brace for an escalation of the trade war as Beijing answers Donald Trump with tariffs on 5,000 US exports to China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:24pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 13 May, 2019

A tumble in US stock futures on Monday morning extended last week's sell-off amid the escalating US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China Economy

China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase

  • Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
  • Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 12:00pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32am, 13 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
