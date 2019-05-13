A tumble in US stock futures on Monday morning extended last week’s sell-off amid the escalating US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
China’s tariff increases on over US$60 billion of American goods send US stock futures tumbling
- US markets brace for an escalation of the trade war as Beijing answers Donald Trump with tariffs on 5,000 US exports to China
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase
- Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
- Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
