US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
With latest trade war pressures, both US and China economies may start to see cracks
- New round of tariff increases suggests both sides face growing domestic concerns and a shrinking ability to compromise
- ‘Both think they have the upper hand, which doesn’t bode well for an agreement,’ one analyst says
A student throws a bottle at the US embassy in Beijing in a protest against the Nato strike on the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. Photo: AP
US tariffs threat strikes raw nerve on 20th anniversary of Nato bombing of Chinese embassy in Serbia
- Internet users see trade war as challenge to a Chinese sovereignty that has grown strong in the two decades since journalists perished in US-led strike on Belgrade
