US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
Politics

With latest trade war pressures, both US and China economies may start to see cracks

  • New round of tariff increases suggests both sides face growing domestic concerns and a shrinking ability to compromise
  • ‘Both think they have the upper hand, which doesn’t bode well for an agreement,’ one analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 6:03am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 6:18am, 14 May, 2019

US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
A student throws a bottle at the US embassy in Beijing in a protest against the Nato strike on the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. Photo: AP
Politics

US tariffs threat strikes raw nerve on 20th anniversary of Nato bombing of Chinese embassy in Serbia

  • Internet users see trade war as challenge to a Chinese sovereignty that has grown strong in the two decades since journalists perished in US-led strike on Belgrade
Topic |   US-China trade war
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 4:23pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:05am, 10 May, 2019

A student throws a bottle at the US embassy in Beijing in a protest against the Nato strike on the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. Photo: AP
