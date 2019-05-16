Coal mining safety in China remains poor, with several deadly accidents every year. Photo: AFP
China caps capacity at coal mines at risk from ‘bumps’
- Bumps occur when rock and coal erupt from the side of a mine shaft or tunnel under pressure from overhead rock
- Production limit for at-risk mines set at 8 million tonnes a year
Topic | Safety in China
Coal mining safety in China remains poor, with several deadly accidents every year. Photo: AFP
The coal industry remains one of China’s deadliest. Photo: Reuters
China executes six for killing workers in mining compensation scam
- Defendants convicted of luring 11 workers to work in mines, killing them and claiming compensation from mining companies
- Mining compensation scam mimics plot of award-winning movie Blind Shaft
Topic | China Society
The coal industry remains one of China’s deadliest. Photo: Reuters