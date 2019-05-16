China has been battling African swine fever outbreaks since August. Photo: AP
China’s swine fever problem is a national crisis, agriculture group says
- The virus is a serious and disastrous issue whose economic impact will be ‘stunning’, swine industry conference told
- Industry must halt its spread, restore pork production and identify alternative sources of meat, group says
More than a million pigs have already been killed in attempts to stop the spread of African swine fever in China. Photo: Reuters