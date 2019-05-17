Morning smog over Hebei, northern China, where particulates measured an average of 81 micrograms per cubic metre, up 8 per cent between January and April. Photo: Simon Song
Smog in Northern China rises in first four months of 2019 as anti-pollution drive loses ‘momentum’
- Environment ministry says clean air efforts will not be relaxed
- Greenpeace says local authorities did away with restrictions on industry
Topic | China pollution
The R-PUR Nano mask can filter out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers. Photo: Handout
French start-up targets hi-tech anti-pollution mask at Asia’s health-conscious consumers
- Founder says US$220 price tag should not deter consumers who value their health above all else.
- Company says the product easily beats European certification standard, keeping out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers
Topic | Start-ups
