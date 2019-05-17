Channels

Morning smog over Hebei, northern China, where particulates measured an average of 81 micrograms per cubic metre, up 8 per cent between January and April. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Smog in Northern China rises in first four months of 2019 as anti-pollution drive loses ‘momentum’

  • Environment ministry says clean air efforts will not be relaxed
  • Greenpeace says local authorities did away with restrictions on industry
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:01pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 1:01pm, 17 May, 2019

The R-PUR Nano mask can filter out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers. Photo: Handout
Companies

French start-up targets hi-tech anti-pollution mask at Asia’s health-conscious consumers

  • Founder says US$220 price tag should not deter consumers who value their health above all else.
  • Company says the product easily beats European certification standard, keeping out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers
Topic |   Start-ups
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 12 May, 2019

