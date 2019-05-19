China’s efforts to cut pollution are being hampered by local officials who use creative methods to hide their lack of action. Photo: Simon Song
China’s green efforts hit by fake data and corruption among the grass roots
- Local officials have devised creative ways to cover up their lack of action on tackling pollution
- Falsified monitoring information risks directing clean-up efforts away from where they are needed most
Steel plants are now China’s biggest producer of harmful emissions. Photo: Reuters
China targets steel industry as latest front in its war on pollution
- Steel plants are now biggest source of harmful emissions after strict curbs on coal plants came into force
- New measures will force producers to meet ultra-low emissions standards
