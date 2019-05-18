Channels

Tweets by US President Donald Trump have left China’s propaganda machine flat-footed. Photo: TNS
Politics

How Donald Trump’s tweets outgunned China’s heavy media weapons in the trade war publicity battle

  • Beijing’s tightly controlled propaganda apparatus has been no match for the US president’s information leaks, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Jun Mai  

William Zheng  

Published: 3:00am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 4:12am, 18 May, 2019

Tweets by US President Donald Trump have left China’s propaganda machine flat-footed. Photo: TNS
One of China’s most senior officials has given a candid assessment of the impact the trade war might have on the economy. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Trade war could slice 1 per cent off China’s economic growth, top party official says

  • Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang reveals ‘worst case scenario’ at forum for Taiwanese businesspeople in Beijing but says dispute will not do any long-term damage
  • Firms should not relocate away from Chinese mainland as it still offers huge development opportunities, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 5:59pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 May, 2019

One of China’s most senior officials has given a candid assessment of the impact the trade war might have on the economy. Photo: Xinhua
