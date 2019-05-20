Even long-time China bulls are bailing out of Apple and the companies in its supply chain. Photo: AP
Wall Street gripped by fear that Donald Trump’s China tariff escalation will disrupt Apple’s tech supply chain
- Even China bulls are shunning the firm, fearful that new tariffs could damage the tech ecosystem and deliver a ‘gut punch’ to the industry, an analyst says
- Recent White House actions indicate the US president is inclined to follow through with further punitive duties
Shipping containers sit stacked at the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group in Shanghai, China, on May 10, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China exporters react to Donald Trump’s new trade war tariff plan: ‘This will kill my US market’
- Exporters from China woke up to the news that Trump is pressing forward with the ‘nuclear option’ in the long-running trade war
- ‘This will completely kill my US market,’ said one manufacturer, whose company exports video game console controllers to the US
