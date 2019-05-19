Channels

China phased in import restrictions on scrap paper and plastics in January last year. Photo: AP
Politics

China’s ban on scrap imports revitalises US recycling industry

  • US paper mills are expanding capacity to take advantage of a glut of cheap waste materials
  • Some facilities that previously exported plastic or metal to China have retooled so they can process it themselves
Topic |   Environment
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:00pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 4:06pm, 19 May, 2019

China phased in import restrictions on scrap paper and plastics in January last year. Photo: AP
China has been clamping down on scrap imports as part of a campaign against foreign solid waste. Photo: Reuters.
China Economy

China to collect applications for scrap metal import licences from next month, trade group says

  • Imports of high-grade scrap copper, and types of aluminium and steel will be restricted from July 1
  • Licences will be issued to selected exporters after that date
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:38pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 20 Apr, 2019

China has been clamping down on scrap imports as part of a campaign against foreign solid waste. Photo: Reuters.
