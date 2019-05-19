China phased in import restrictions on scrap paper and plastics in January last year. Photo: AP
China’s ban on scrap imports revitalises US recycling industry
- US paper mills are expanding capacity to take advantage of a glut of cheap waste materials
- Some facilities that previously exported plastic or metal to China have retooled so they can process it themselves
Topic | Environment
China phased in import restrictions on scrap paper and plastics in January last year. Photo: AP
China has been clamping down on scrap imports as part of a campaign against foreign solid waste. Photo: Reuters.
China to collect applications for scrap metal import licences from next month, trade group says
- Imports of high-grade scrap copper, and types of aluminium and steel will be restricted from July 1
- Licences will be issued to selected exporters after that date
Topic | China economy
China has been clamping down on scrap imports as part of a campaign against foreign solid waste. Photo: Reuters.