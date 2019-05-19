Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right
- Three decades have passed since tanks rolled in to Tiananmen Square and troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters. The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
- In the first of a six-part series Jun Mai looks at why the Communist Party refuses to reverse its condemnation of the movement
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
