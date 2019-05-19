Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Politics

30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right

  • Three decades have passed since tanks rolled in to Tiananmen Square and troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters. The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
  • In the first of a six-part series Jun Mai looks at why the Communist Party refuses to reverse its condemnation of the movement
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 11:00pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.