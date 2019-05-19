Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Soldiers hoist Taiwan's flag in Taipei. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Taiwan warns that freezing it out of annual World Health Organisation summit could backfire ahead of Tokyo Olympics

  • Health minister Chen Shih-chung says excluding island from World Health Assembly could undermine attempts to control infectious diseases
  • Exclusion from summit follows pressure from mainland China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province
Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 9:50pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Soldiers hoist Taiwan's flag in Taipei. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.