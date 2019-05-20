Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg
Liu Shiyu, China’s former top securities regulator, turns himself in as part of corruption investigation
- Liu, who left the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January, reportedly violated ‘party discipline and laws’
- He is cooperating with the investigation
Topic | Corruption in China
Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg