Chinese news consumers were surprised on Monday to read of a truce in the US-China trade war, but it was old news from last year. Photo: AFP
Old news breaches China’s trade war media controls in fake truce hope
- Xinhua story from last year republished by several online outlets goes viral
- Rare slip in central control of serious political reporting, experts say
Topic | US-China trade war
An escalation of the US-China trade war has unnerved investors and increased fears that an economic downturn is on the horizon. Photo: Roy Issa
Will the escalating US-China trade war and its catastrophic aftermath push the global economy into its next recession?
- The risk of a recession will rise if the trade dispute is prolonged and escalates further, economists and portfolio managers said
- The world’s two largest economies had appeared closer to a trade deal earlier this month
