Illustration: Brian Wang
The high price of denial: the cost to China of sweeping the Tiananmen crackdown under the carpet
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters. The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
- For those 30 years the Communist Party has refused to revisit June 4, doubling down against calls to check its power
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Illustration: Brian Wang
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz