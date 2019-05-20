Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Xi Jinping left her with no choice but to defend the island’s sovereignty. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

How standing up to Xi Jinping could help Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen come back from the political dead

  • Tsai’s firm rebuff of call to start unification talks on ‘one country, two systems’ model helps revive her approval ratings
  • To win next year’s election she will not only have to fight off the opposition KMT but also internal party critics such as former premier William Lai
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 9:34pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Xi Jinping left her with no choice but to defend the island’s sovereignty. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.