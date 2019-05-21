US health secretary Alex Azar says he supports calls for Taiwan observer status at the World Health Assembly to be restored. Photo: AP
US backs calls for Taiwan to get role at world health assembly
- Beijing prevents Taipei from taking observer seat at WHO meeting in Switzerland
- US health secretary Azar wants Chinese ban on self-ruled island’s presence lifted
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Xi Jinping left her with no choice but to defend the island’s sovereignty. Photo: Kyodo
How standing up to Xi Jinping could help Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen come back from the political dead
- Tsai’s firm rebuff of call to start unification talks on ‘one country, two systems’ model helps revive her approval ratings
- To win next year’s election she will not only have to fight off the opposition KMT but also internal party critics such as former premier William Lai
