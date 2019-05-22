Anti-air missiles and anti-submarine rockets were used in Wednesday’s live-fire drill, the defence ministry said. Photo: CNA
Taiwan air-sea military drill simulates repelling invasion as Beijing threat persists
- Live-fire drill is largest of its kind for five years, island’s defence ministry says
- Drill forms part of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises
Topic | Taiwan
Anti-air missiles and anti-submarine rockets were used in Wednesday’s live-fire drill, the defence ministry said. Photo: CNA
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington
- Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
- But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters