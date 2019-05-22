Channels

Anti-air missiles and anti-submarine rockets were used in Wednesday’s live-fire drill, the defence ministry said. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan air-sea military drill simulates repelling invasion as Beijing threat persists

  • Live-fire drill is largest of its kind for five years, island’s defence ministry says
  • Drill forms part of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 2:01pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:01pm, 22 May, 2019

Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington

  • Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
  • But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 4:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 6:52am, 3 May, 2019

