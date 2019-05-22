Channels

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Huawei boss defends US companies against rising Chinese nationalism

  • Don’t politicise consumer products with patriotism, says founder Ren Zhengfei
  • Save criticism for politicians.
Topic |   Huawei
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 9:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 May, 2019

A Chinese diplomat in Pakistan tweeted this picture of an apple, sliced to look like the Huawei logo, in a series of social media posts on Tuesday defending the tech company. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

The Chinese diplomats defending Huawei on all fronts – including Twitter

  • Beijing’s representatives take to social media and Fox News, to respond to US moves to restrict telecoms giant
  • At least one diplomat is tweeting memes and videos in support of the company
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 2:32pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:47pm, 22 May, 2019

