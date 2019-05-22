Li Dong, director of the industrial equipment department at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is suspected of party discipline violations. Photo: SCIO
China’s anti-corruption agency questions official who approved ‘Made In China 2025’ vehicle subsidies
- Li Dong suspected of violating ‘party discipline and law’
- Case will be evaluated by officials from outside of Beijing
