Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Dong, director of the industrial equipment department at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is suspected of party discipline violations. Photo: SCIO
Politics

China’s anti-corruption agency questions official who approved ‘Made In China 2025’ vehicle subsidies

  • Li Dong suspected of violating ‘party discipline and law’
  • Case will be evaluated by officials from outside of Beijing
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Published: 9:19pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Dong, director of the industrial equipment department at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is suspected of party discipline violations. Photo: SCIO
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.