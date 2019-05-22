Chinese President Xi Jinping says China needs to own its own intellectual property. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for self-reliance as China grapples with long-term US challenge
- Chinese president uses three-day trip to Jiangxi to drive home importance of indigenous technology and resources
- Analyst says two countries could be at odds well after the next decade
Topic | US-China relations
The chassis and batteries of an electric car are displayed at Auto Shanghai 2019. Regardless of the trade war, Beijing will ultimately move to reduce exports of rare earths to meet its own domestic demand, specifically from its electric-vehicle industry. Photo: AFP
Trade war: will China use ‘nuclear option’ of banning rare earth exports to US?
- China accounted for seven out of every 10 tonnes of rare earth elements mined worldwide last year and was the biggest exporter to America
- As trade tensions have escalated, analysts are questioning whether Beijing will use its dominance of the industry as a check on US tariffs
Topic | Rare Earths
