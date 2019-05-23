An installation recreating the celebrated Tank Man photograph in Taipei’s liberty square. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says Tiananmen crackdown highlights need to stand up to Beijing
- Island’s president meets leaders of 1989 pro-democracy movement to bolster credentials for protecting Taiwan’s democracy
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
