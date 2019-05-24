Wang Zhijun says Washington’s moves to stymie China’s tech firms will help them reduce their reliance on foreign technologies. Photo: AFP
China will increase support, subsidies for tech firms, official says
- Sector needs a breakthrough and Washington’s protectionist moves can provide the catalyst for it, industry vice-minister Wang Zhijun says
- Comments come after Chinese President Xi Jinping issued rallying call on trip to Jiangxi province
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
