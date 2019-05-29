Channels

In China, scrap metal importers must show they have the capacity to process scrap into refined products. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China to issue scrap metal import licences and quotas as restrictions on waste cargoes tighten

  • Environment ministry increases scrutiny of scrap traders and processors
  • Asian nations refuse overseas waste shipments and clamp down on smuggling
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:23pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 29 May, 2019

In China, scrap metal importers must show they have the capacity to process scrap into refined products. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the country will fight back against developed nations looking to dump their waste. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin blasts importers of illegal waste, vows to return 450 tonnes of rubbish to likes of US, Japan

  • Environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the Southeast Asian country ‘won’t continue to be a dumping ground for developed nations’
  • The 10 shipping containers of refuse to be sent back also contain plastic packaging and e-waste from Australia and Canada, among others
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:09pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 29 May, 2019

Malaysia’s environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the country will fight back against developed nations looking to dump their waste. Photo: EPA
