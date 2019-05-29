In China, scrap metal importers must show they have the capacity to process scrap into refined products. Photo: Reuters
China to issue scrap metal import licences and quotas as restrictions on waste cargoes tighten
- Environment ministry increases scrutiny of scrap traders and processors
- Asian nations refuse overseas waste shipments and clamp down on smuggling
Malaysia’s environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the country will fight back against developed nations looking to dump their waste. Photo: EPA
Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin blasts importers of illegal waste, vows to return 450 tonnes of rubbish to likes of US, Japan
- Environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the Southeast Asian country ‘won’t continue to be a dumping ground for developed nations’
- The 10 shipping containers of refuse to be sent back also contain plastic packaging and e-waste from Australia and Canada, among others
