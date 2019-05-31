Chinese President Xi Jinping presides over November’s symposium of private business at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Will China’s private sector be the big loser in the US trade war fight?
- American tariffs are meant to loosen the grip of state firms on the Chinese economy but they could end up having the opposite effect, analysts say
From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
Huawei and China trade on the agenda for Pence, Trudeau talks in Ottawa
- Anonymous US official says Chinese telecoms giant will be discussed
- Tangible outcomes predicted for Thursday meeting
