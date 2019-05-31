Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping presides over November’s symposium of private business at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Will China’s private sector be the big loser in the US trade war fight?

  • American tariffs are meant to loosen the grip of state firms on the Chinese economy but they could end up having the opposite effect, analysts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 8:00am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 31 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping presides over November's symposium of private business at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei and China trade on the agenda for Pence, Trudeau talks in Ottawa

  • Anonymous US official says Chinese telecoms giant will be discussed
  • Tangible outcomes predicted for Thursday meeting
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:54am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 11:54am, 30 May, 2019

From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
