Chinese judge Zhang Jiahui is accused of running a business empire comprising 36 companies with her husband. Photo: Weibo
Chinese judge accused of running US$2.9 billion business empire with her husband put under investigation
- Vice-president of Hainan court Zhang Jiahui earlier detained on accusations she defrauded families of convicted criminals, perverted the course of justice
- Former business associates denounced couple at press conference in Shanghai on May 11
Police in Beijing have concluded their investigations into Wang Linqing, a judge with the Supreme People’s Court. Photo: CCTV
China’s whistle-blower judge in custody of anti-corruption agency and facing accusations of theft and fabrication
- Wang Linqing is at the centre of scandal involving missing court papers
- Businessman Zhao Faqi is detained for further investigation
Police in Beijing have concluded their investigations into Wang Linqing, a judge with the Supreme People’s Court. Photo: CCTV