Chinese judge Zhang Jiahui is accused of running a business empire comprising 36 companies with her husband. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Chinese judge accused of running US$2.9 billion business empire with her husband put under investigation

  • Vice-president of Hainan court Zhang Jiahui earlier detained on accusations she defrauded families of convicted criminals, perverted the course of justice
  • Former business associates denounced couple at press conference in Shanghai on May 11
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 8:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Police in Beijing have concluded their investigations into Wang Linqing, a judge with the Supreme People’s Court. Photo: CCTV
Politics

China’s whistle-blower judge in custody of anti-corruption agency and facing accusations of theft and fabrication

  • Wang Linqing is at the centre of scandal involving missing court papers
  • Businessman Zhao Faqi is detained for further investigation
Topic |   Law
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 9:30pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 10 May, 2019

