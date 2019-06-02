Channels

Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why there is only a remote chance of a repeat of China's Tiananmen protests

  • Beijing exerts a tight grip over society through police, jailing of pro-democracy advocates and controls on community groups
  • But the country might not be as stable as the authorities claim, a former student leader says
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Josephine Ma  

Guo Rui  

Published: 12:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
Generation Amnesia: why China's youth don't talk about Tiananmen

  • Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
  • The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Mimi Lau  

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:38pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 12:53pm, 28 May, 2019

Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
