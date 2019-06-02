Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why there is only a remote chance of a repeat of China’s Tiananmen protests
- Beijing exerts a tight grip over society through police, jailing of pro-democracy advocates and controls on community groups
- But the country might not be as stable as the authorities claim, a former student leader says
Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
Generation Amnesia: why China’s youth don’t talk about Tiananmen
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
