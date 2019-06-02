Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Folk rock singer Li Zhi dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square protests. Photo: Handout
Politics

Outspoken folk rock singer Li Zhi disappears as China tightens grip ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

  • Artist’s tour was cancelled, his social media accounts taken down and music removed from streaming sites before he vanished from public view
  • Ruling Communist Party is bracing for June 4, which marks 30 years since military crackdown on pro-democracy protests
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:16pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Folk rock singer Li Zhi dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square protests. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Why there is only a remote chance of a repeat of China’s Tiananmen protests

  • Beijing exerts a tight grip over society through police, jailing of pro-democracy advocates and controls on community groups
  • But the country might not be as stable as the authorities claim, a former student leader says
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Guo Rui  

Published: 12:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.