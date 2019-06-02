Folk rock singer Li Zhi dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square protests. Photo: Handout
Outspoken folk rock singer Li Zhi disappears as China tightens grip ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
- Artist’s tour was cancelled, his social media accounts taken down and music removed from streaming sites before he vanished from public view
- Ruling Communist Party is bracing for June 4, which marks 30 years since military crackdown on pro-democracy protests
Surveillance technology guards against a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why there is only a remote chance of a repeat of China’s Tiananmen protests
- Beijing exerts a tight grip over society through police, jailing of pro-democracy advocates and controls on community groups
- But the country might not be as stable as the authorities claim, a former student leader says
