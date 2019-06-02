Twitter’s statement follows a sharp reaction from its users over the suspensions. Photo: AP
Twitter apologises over blocked accounts ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
- Company says ‘a number of accounts’ were suspended as part of efforts to target those engaging in ‘platform manipulation’ – and some ‘were involved in commentary about China’
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Folk rock singer Li Zhi dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square protests. Photo: Handout
Outspoken folk rock singer Li Zhi disappears as China tightens grip ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
- Artist’s tour was cancelled, his social media accounts taken down and music removed from streaming sites before he vanished from public view
- Ruling Communist Party is bracing for June 4, which marks 30 years since military crackdown on pro-democracy protests
