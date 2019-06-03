An inflatable tank display in Taipei’s Liberty Square marks the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989. Photo: Reuters
‘Repent’ for Tiananmen crackdown, Taipei urges Beijing
- Taiwan will keep pointing the way to democracy for the mainland, self-ruled island says
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
An inflatable tank display in Taipei’s Liberty Square marks the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz