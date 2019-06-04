Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Security is tight as usual in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Photo: AP
Politics

Quiet reminders of Tiananmen in China’s capital of forgetting

  • Beijing shows no obvious signs of the protests three decades ago but there is still some awareness of what happened
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 2:34pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:34pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Security is tight as usual in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
Politics

Generation Amnesia: why China’s youth don’t talk about Tiananmen

  • Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
  • The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP

Mimi Lau  

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:38pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:32pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.