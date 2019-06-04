Security is tight as usual in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Photo: AP
Quiet reminders of Tiananmen in China’s capital of forgetting
- Beijing shows no obvious signs of the protests three decades ago but there is still some awareness of what happened
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
Generation Amnesia: why China’s youth don’t talk about Tiananmen
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
