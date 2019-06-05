Chen Weiming’s statue stands with a rendering of a Chinese tank in a sculpture park in Yermo, California. Photo: Eileen Guo
‘Tank Man’ statue rises in California desert park as democracy activists and Tiananmen survivors gather to mourn and remember
- Chinese sculptor Chen Weiming is a driving force behind annual anniversary events as well as the park, which he bought with fellow activists in 2015
- The US ‘is the world’s original example of the struggle for freedom and democracy’, says Chen, explaining the American symbolism throughout the ceremony
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Chen Weiming’s statue stands with a rendering of a Chinese tank in a sculpture park in Yermo, California. Photo: Eileen Guo
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Record turnout of over 180,000’ at Hong Kong candlelight vigil to mark Tiananmen crackdown’s 30th anniversary but for many, city’s controversial extradition bill was extra spur
- Many of those in Victoria Park crowd felt compelled to attend the annual vigil to say ‘no’ to contentious bill
- At its peak, the crowd spilled over to lawn areas and park’s running paths, as latecomers kept streaming in
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong