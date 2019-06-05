Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chen Weiming’s statue stands with a rendering of a Chinese tank in a sculpture park in Yermo, California. Photo: Eileen Guo
Politics

‘Tank Man’ statue rises in California desert park as democracy activists and Tiananmen survivors gather to mourn and remember

  • Chinese sculptor Chen Weiming is a driving force behind annual anniversary events as well as the park, which he bought with fellow activists in 2015
  • The US ‘is the world’s original example of the struggle for freedom and democracy’, says Chen, explaining the American symbolism throughout the ceremony
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Eileen Guo

Eileen Guo  

Published: 6:28am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chen Weiming’s statue stands with a rendering of a Chinese tank in a sculpture park in Yermo, California. Photo: Eileen Guo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

‘Record turnout of over 180,000’ at Hong Kong candlelight vigil to mark Tiananmen crackdown’s 30th anniversary but for many, city’s controversial extradition bill was extra spur

  • Many of those in Victoria Park crowd felt compelled to attend the annual vigil to say ‘no’ to contentious bill
  • At its peak, the crowd spilled over to lawn areas and park’s running paths, as latecomers kept streaming in
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:04am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:11am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.