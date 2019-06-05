A Chinese newspaper has compared US “bullying” during the negotiations to end the Korean war to today’s trade negotiations. Photo: Alamy
China invokes Korean war talks as reason not to bow to US in trade dispute
- Newspaper commentary cites China’s ‘spirit and determination’ in 1950s peace talks as ‘relevant today’
Topic | US-China trade war
A Chinese newspaper has compared US “bullying” during the negotiations to end the Korean war to today’s trade negotiations. Photo: Alamy
China released a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China does not deserve to be treated as a ‘criminal’ in enforcement of trade war deal, researcher says
- Trump administration demands ‘detailed and enforceable commitments’ from China as part of a trade deal after nearly a year of economic disruption
- China rejects US demands as bullying and a threat to its sovereignty, leaving hopes of a breakthrough between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump low
Topic | US-China trade war
China released a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” on Sunday. Photo: Reuters