A Chinese newspaper has compared US “bullying” during the negotiations to end the Korean war to today’s trade negotiations. Photo: Alamy
Politics

China invokes Korean war talks as reason not to bow to US in trade dispute

  • Newspaper commentary cites China’s ‘spirit and determination’ in 1950s peace talks as ‘relevant today’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:44pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:24pm, 5 Jun, 2019

A Chinese newspaper has compared US “bullying” during the negotiations to end the Korean war to today’s trade negotiations. Photo: Alamy
China released a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China does not deserve to be treated as a ‘criminal’ in enforcement of trade war deal, researcher says

  • Trump administration demands ‘detailed and enforceable commitments’ from China as part of a trade deal after nearly a year of economic disruption
  • China rejects US demands as bullying and a threat to its sovereignty, leaving hopes of a breakthrough between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump low
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 2:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:51am, 5 Jun, 2019

China released a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
